Holloway Group leads five Kern-based companies on 2021's Inc. 5000

An 89-year-old Bakersfield ag business led a group of five Kern County-based companies on a list of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies between 2017 and 2020.
According to this year's Inc. 5000, The Holloway Group grew by 383 percent during that three-year period, landing it 1,253rd on the prestigious list published annually by Inc. Magazine.
"Despite a pandemic, supply-chain challenges and new safety protocols, our team of essential employees continued to deliver," Holloway CEO Brian Maxted said in a news release Tuesday. "Whether it was on the environmental side, continuing to manage waste streams from all over the state, to delivering the essential products and services the agriculture industry needs to grow, our incredible team didn't skip a beat."
Holloway, originally the owner and operator of a gypsum mine in Lost Hills, now provides a variety of products and services ranging from agronomy consulting to orchard removal and redevelopment. Early this year it bought a nearly 50-percent stake in Paso Robles-based deep-ripping and fertilizer spreading company AgSoilworks.
Lightkiwi LLC, also based in Bakersfield, took the 2,201st ranking on this year's Inc. 5000, with 195 percent growth over three years. It was the company's first appearance on the magazine ranking.
Classified on the list as a retailer, Lightkiwi manufactures and sells low-voltage LED lighting for installation under cabinets and in landscaping. It also sells transformers and extension cords.
Arvin-based Tasteful Selections returned to the Inc. 5000 with a ranking of 3,644, an improvement of 303 spots from its spot in the magazine's list last year. Its 2021 appearance cited 93-percent growth over three years. The company grows and sells bite-size potatoes.
Bakersfield-based Grapevine MSP Technology Services is an information technology management firm that last year ranked 4,596th on 2020's Inc. 5000. This year it came in 3,992 with 78 percent growth between 2017 and 2020.
The only other Kern-based company on this year's Inc. 5000 is BrandCo Marketing, a Bakersfield-based business products and services company that landed in the 4,691st spot with 52 percent growth over three years.
BrandoCo appeared on last year's list, ranked 4,077th, under a different name: Proforma Progressive Marketing.