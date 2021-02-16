A fixture in local agriculture has made a substantial strategic investment in a Central Coast-based farmland-development company that uses soil-ripping technology developed in Australia to prepare fields for fertilizer application and planting.
The CEO of Bakersfield's The Holloway Group said Tuesday the company has bought a nearly 50 percent stake in California AgSoilworks, which employs about two dozen people serving growers in California, Oregon and Arizona. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
AgSoilworks, founded in 2006, has focused more on Northern California and the coast than it has in the southern Central Valley, where Holloway has concentrated much of its work for decades. The new investment is expected to bring the two companies closer together, combining some back-office support operations and expanding the cooperation they began two years ago under a joint venture.
Holloway CEO Brian Maxted said he was "super-excited" about the acquisition, which gives his company a little less than a controlling stake in AgSoilworks. Holloway considers the Paso Robles-based company's land-development technology the best method available, he said.
The problem with traditional field development using tractors to rip soil in preparation for planting is that it leaves some ground compacted and difficult to grow crops on, Holloway said. Plus, it can lead to indiscriminate, wasteful application of soil amendments and irrigation water in areas where planting was never intended.
By contrast, he said, AgSoilworks uses a wider than normal shank hooked to the back of a tractor to rip soil deeply. On a subsequent pass the company's proprietary tools effectively vibrate the soil, mixing in fertilizer, organic materials and other inputs.
Maxted said the result is an even application of soil amendments at a crop's root zone, and less waste.
"You only have one shot to get it right," he said, referring to proper cultivation of crops. "You want to treat these babies as well as you can day one, and the better you treat them day one, the best chance they'll have."
AgSoilworks General Manager Randy Baranek said in a news release the company's patented technology can help maximize production by introducing new efficiencies in the use of soil inputs.
"The efficiencies of the Vibrosoiler and AgSoilworks’ methods allow for precision development along the crop row, saving time and fuel, and providing more relief to built-up soil compaction," he stated.
Holloway's vice president and director of farm services, Jordan Burt, added that his company is now looking to partner with growers and offer customized farmland preparation services.
"Our goal is to be the farmer's 'easy button' when it comes to redevelopment," he stated.
Holloway employs between 80 and 90 people. The company was founded as a gypsum mine in Lost Hills in 1932. It has grown to become a multiunit group of companies offering one-stop help on orchard redevelopment, soil amendments and agronomy consulting. It also offers help with harvesting and waste collection.