Holidays behind the counter

Two hundred pounds of taters. Sixty turkeys. Zero recipes. And little time for mistakes. It’s 5:30 a.m. Thursday and LaVonne Jarrow is hurriedly preparing for dinner.
In eight hours, Jarrow and her crew — four chefs and a motley bunch of volunteers — are to have prepared a meal for 500 people. The main course: over a thousand pounds of turkey, brined and stripped over the past week, sorted into 14 foil-topped pans and slid into the four low-boy ovens at a simmer.
Apart from the turkey, which they began on Monday, all must be made table-ready Thursday. This is the status quo for The Mission’s kitchen staff; they regularly prepare 500 to 600 meals per day, 200,000 meals a year. The recipes provided are not written, nor posted, anywhere in the building. Jarrow has personally made more meals in a given month than many will eat in their lifetime.
This is not a one-day job, yet it is the task they take on every day, even after the holidays are over.
The demand to deliver from behind the counter, while ever present, is a side of Thanksgiving few actually see. But this crew is here every year, serving holidays by the spoonful to a part of society most tend to ignore.
“Here, in food service, we’re always behind the scenes,” Jarrow said. “So it makes sense.”
Every year, The Mission at Kern County hosts its annual Thanksgiving Community Meal. The meal will be served family-style and has no barrier to entry; the houseless, the unsheltered, the addicts, rich and poor are all welcomed under their proverbial banner.
“Like we always say: food service is the heart of The Mission,” Jarrow said. “This is where they come first. If the coffee machine is broken, I have problems. I better be boiling some coffee on the stovetop or something.”
Many of these residents at The Mission have been forgotten by society. They flux in and out of the shelters, psychiatric hospitals or jail. Many struggle with mental illness and substance abuse. Some are estranged from their own kin or do not feel welcome. In short, this is Thanksgiving when you’ve got nowhere else to go.
Jarrow, per usual, has been here since 4 a.m. Her morning recipe: a buzzing 3 a.m. alarm, two cups of Yuban coffee and a single morning prayer. As kitchen manager of The Mission at Kern County’s kitchen, she’s usually the first to arrive and the last to leave. Like many, she enjoys the structure of the schedule, and isn’t a fan of surprises.
Today, however, she added a single dash of change to the plan this year: instead of cooking, she will watch and observe, while her team prepares everything.
The preparation, however chaotic it looks, supposedly simple: 25 pounds of celery and onion, cubed, buttered and sauteed before mixed into the stuffing; 200 pounds to taters, peeled, drained, mashed and mixed with salt, pepper and butter. Jarrow says good mash is fluffy, buttery and replete with chunks, not water. Her mainstays of seasoning— salt and pepper— are never too far from anyone's reach.
“Never add water; they’re going to make their own,” she said.
The menu consists of the classics: green beans, stuffing (always cornbread), cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, and of course, turkey. Pies donated by Albertsons came in a variety of apple, pumpkin and pecan.
Her main staff, the three left in charge, are a longtime unit — each with at times clashing, but complementing mindsets. Yolanda is the patient and smiling second-in-command; Dahlia usually sticks to baking, but is partial to cooking; and Leonard, the oldest of the crew, cracks a smile and rolls his eyes at instruction — the defiant one of the group, to the joy and chagrin of Jarrow.
“He cooks all the flavor out of everything,” Jarrow said, laughing. “Because he thinks he knows everything. He wants to see no grease — he even boils his ground beef.”
The three lead the charge and oversee the roasting, the mashing, baking, frying, buttering and battering. And though they seemed nervous, Jarrow said, she was confident they could handle it.
“If I had any doubt, I’d be in there,” Jarrow said, pointing out to the kitchen. “I trained them up good.”
The three rotate around the multi-spaced kitchen, overseeing all of its operations, which are largely manned by volunteers. Leonard largely oversees the two vats of green beans on low heat, topped with bacon, seasonings and more butter. Behind him, Yolanda and others fill trays of stuffing. Assemblyman Vince Fong and others chop crates worth of celery and onions.
Jarrow, meanwhile, orbits confidently around the kitchen and, when a chef is ready, gives the ceremonial taste test. She checks the viscosity of the potato mash, and judges the turkey’s doneness with the gentle prod of a knife. This is her 22nd Thanksgiving with The Mission’s kitchen staff, her 18th as the kitchen manager.
“This woman right here is a role model for us,” said Leopoldo Rivas, one of the kitchen workers. “She’s been here for years, and she just keeps going, keeps going. One day, we’re going to have to take her out on a stretcher.”
To Jarrow, culinary ability often requires the nuance that falls outside of verbal description, or the spatial constraints of a cookbook. “I’ve cooked all my life, with my grandmother, even back when I wasn’t such a good girl,” Jarrow said, chuckling. “And any other jobs I had, it was food related — I like to cook.” Nowhere is this more apparent than the matter of seasoning. Perhaps more than any other isolated task, this one can either clinch or derail what you’re cooking.
For many, especially those who grew up in the foster care system or suffered abuse, the holidays are a painful reminder of what they never had. And, as with many kitchens under similar pressures to deliver, it is the open camaraderie, the knowledge that they can do work others detest that forges a sense of community difficult to find outside. It is a space for people with few alternatives and limited chances to turn their life around.
"It takes a lot to be in this kitchen," Rivas said. "If you're not on it, it's going to wear you out — straight up."
Rivas is one of three kitchen staff currently in the discipleship program, as part of a year-long residency at The Mission. Born in Fresno, Rivas never knew his parents. He grew up through local foster care, and by the time he was a young adult, he was on the streets.
“I didn’t have anywhere to go; I was just gang-banging and doing all of that stuff in the streets,” Rivas said “I didn't have no mother, no father, no brothers or sisters so I was kind of like ‘running as I go’ and went my own way as I got older.”
Despite getting locked up several times, Rivas made a point to always hold a stable job, usually as a cook. He graduated from The Mission residency program the first time in 2015, and left to work for three years as a cook at a hospital. He said he was fired earlier this year, for not being vaccinated.
“I didn’t come here to find God,” Rivas said. “I came here to get cleaned up and do better. But I did want to build this spiritual relationship that I really need — stop thinking about gangs, or money, drugs, stop thinking about guns. I needed to change this way I was thinking.”
Rivas attributes that to the structure of Christianity, which pulled him out of gangs and street life, though he would correct you if you said he was religious. “I wouldn't say that,” he said. “I just have a personal relationship with Him now. I'm not a religious guy in a traditional sense. He’s the only person I have, and even though I don’t see Him, He’s the one that allowed me not to do life in prison.”
He said his continuing to work there reflects a personal call to serve others. Even before he worked in the kitchen, he recalled begging Jarrow to let him join their crew. “As soon as they say something — it’s a wrap,” Rivas said. “I enjoy this because it’s not a job to me. I get to bless these meals and send them to someone that’s hungry and has nothing.”
Like Rivas, Jarrow first came to the shelter under similar circumstances. Years ago, she was charged for petty theft and drug possession. She entered the program at The Mission once she got out.
“I was homeless and I was addicted to drugs,” Jarrow said. “I went to prison, and from there I went to fire camp and that was where I learned to cook for big groups of firefighters.”
Like many in the kitchen, she stumbled into the occupation of chef, toeing some line between necessity and luck. She is currently in the culinary school program at Bakersfield College and expects to graduate next semester. When asked, she said she wouldn’t trade this job for a spot in a fancy restaurant.
“People keep asking me, “when you’re done with that, what are you going to do?” Jarrow said. “I’m not gonna open up a big restaurant because prices are sky high and I'm just too old — almost 60.”
Rivas and Jarrow agreed in sentiment that food is a catalyst for conversation, one that they use to connect with many of the ill-served who stumble in before their counter, much the same way they did years ago. “Once you get something into their stomach, you can start speaking life into them," Rivas said.
And no better place epitomizes that philosophy than the mess hall at The Mission. It’s a simple space, with a flood of natural light during the day. Aside from some minor decorations, it is void of the pomp and pageantry down the street, where the dinner will be held later. It is a space unassuming of its guests and always welcome to improvement.
“I used to say why am I still here after all these years — it’s not like the pay is all that,” Jarrow said. “But that’s the reward there, a life changed. It happened to me... They’re either gonna kick me out of here or until God says different."
Outside The Mission, there are no award banners or Michelin stars adoring the entrance. No food critic or TV traveler will reserve a seat or try their special. The counters are faded, the machinery is dated. The mess hall is a basketball court with foldout chairs and tables. But inside the kitchen, there are no pans thrown, no fights erupting and few curse words are dished out. There is the sound and smell of onions sweating to the right shade of yellow; the taste of celery softened and peppered just right. And after the holidays end, the stoves turned off and everyone goes home — rest assured: somewhere in town, around 3 a.m. tomorrow, a light is flicked on, a prayer is said and a pot of Yuban coffee is set to brew.