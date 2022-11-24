 Skip to main content
Holidays behind the counter

Two hundred pounds of taters. Sixty turkeys. Zero recipes. And little time for mistakes. It’s 5:30 a.m. Thursday and LaVonne Jarrow is hurriedly preparing for dinner.

In eight hours, Jarrow and her crew — four chefs and a motley bunch of volunteers — are to have prepared a meal for 500 people. The main course: over a thousand pounds of turkey, brined and stripped over the past week, sorted into 14 foil-topped pans and slid into the four low-boy ovens at a simmer.

