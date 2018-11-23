With the passing of Black Friday, expect stores to be more crowded and decent parking spots sparse as shoppers spend the next weeks loading up for the holidays. It's nothing unusual this time of year.
But it's also a time when thieves are more prolific, preying on targets both in-person and online and seeking out opportunities to pounce on unattended gifts or distracted shoppers.
Authorities recommend not driving alone or at night, if possible, and keep all car doors locked and windows both when in and out of the vehicle. Never leave packages or valuables in view.
If it's necessary to shop at night, park in a well-lit area as close to the store as possible. Don't hesitate to ask mall or store security for an escort back to the vehicle, and keep a tight hold on purchases.
Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Stay alert to surroundings, and be aware of strangers approaching for any reason. If carrying a purse, keep it close to the body, and store a wallet in a front pocket.
And while it may be tempting to fight a robber instead of handing over that newly purchased 4K TV, don't do it. The robber may have a knife or gun, and that TV is replaceable.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office, through its Crime Prevention Unit, advises not to send cash by mail at any time of year, let alone the holidays, and to either deposit mail into a Postal Service mailbox or hand it directly to a letter carrier instead of leaving it in a residential mailbox.
Pick up mail promptly. If expecting checks, credits cards or other valuable items, ask a friend or neighbor to pick up the mail as soon as it arrives. Also, consider getting a locked mailbox.
When ordering packages, the Sheriff's Office advises residents to schedule a time for them to be dropped off and require a signature upon delivery. If away, have packages sent to a family member or friend who will be home. Some thieves spend the day driving around neighborhoods looking for packages to steal from the front door.
It's recommended those living in apartments ask the apartment manager if packages can be delivered to the manager's office. A number of carriers also provide in-store pickup options.
Christmas is a mammoth traveling holiday, with more than 100 million Americans driving, flying or cruising to destinations to meet up with family and friends or just treat themselves to a vacation in the sun and sand.
And criminals are well aware of it, checking homes to see if anyone's home and if a window can be shimmied open or a lock easily broken.
The National Crime Prevention Council urges homeowners who plan to travel to make sure the house appears "lived-in" while they're gone. Lock all doors and windows, and set household lights on timers.
Ask a neighbor to pick up mail and newspapers while away, or have them held at the post office. Buy an alarm or install surveillance cameras.
Some of these tips are simple and common-sense. Others will cost a little money and a bit of pre-planning. But all could help the holidays remain a little safer.
