HolidayLights at CALM is sold out for Sunday, Dec. 6, organizers announced in the morning.
In its 18th year, the light show is presented in a mile-long drive-thru experience this season in CALM's parking lot.
The show goes on every day through Jan. 2, except Christmas Day. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at calmzoo.org, through Vallitix.com, in-person at all Valley Strong Credit Union branches, or at the CALM gift shop.
HolidayLights is CALM’s largest fundraiser with all money raised dedicated to helping CALM improve its facilities and programs.