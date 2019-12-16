Top 10 zoo light shows

1. PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

2. Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo

3. Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

4. U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo

5. WildLights at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

6. Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo

7. Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

8. Philadelphia Zoo LumiNature

9. Holiday Lights at California Living Museum

10. L.A. Zoo Lights

Source: USA Today