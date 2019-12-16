HolidayLights at CALM claimed the ninth spot as one of the best zoo light shows in the country, according to a ranking by USA Today.
In its 17th year, HolidayLights at CALM has drawn in more than 67,000 people annually in recent years, all to see the festive display designed by Josh Barnett and his Lightasmic! crew.
"What an honor! Our thanks to Josh and Vicky Barnett for helping us get to this point. Our appreciation to thousands of volunteers who have braved the cold, wind and rain to help us out over the past 17 years. Our pride in a staff who are responsible for so many behind-the-scenes duties that make this event possible," CALM wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. "Our thanks, appreciation and pride in a community who has supported this event from the first night 17 years ago. We could not be where we are now without the combination of dedication and loyalty from all of the above!"
The light show runs 5:30 to 9 p.m. every night through Jan. 4, except on Christmas. Gates close at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets to HolidayLights are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and teens (13-17), $6 for youth (3-12) and free to children 3 or younger. CALM members get a 50 percent discount and military get a $2 discount.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union branches.
Admission includes free train rides on the Candy Cane Express and on a giant merry-go-round.
HolidayLights is CALM’s largest fundraiser and all funds raised are used to support CALM.
PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo claimed the top spot for the second year in a row.
Other California zoo light shows that landed on the top 10 include WildLights at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (No. 5) in Palm Desert and L.A. Zoo Lights (No. 10).
For a full list of winners, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-lights/
