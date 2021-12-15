HolidayLights at CALM, Bike Bakersfield hosting paseo ride

The 19th annual HolidayLights at CALM is teaming up with Bike Bakersfield to host a ride through some of Kern County’s best Christmas lights, according to a news release Wednesday.
Tickets are $10 per rider. The group is meeting Jan. 2 at Kiddyland Drive in Hart Park, where the bike trail starts.
Parking and ticket sales begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the ride, and proceeds benefit the CALM Foundation. The ride begins at 5 p.m. from Hart Park, and heads to CALM for a full hour of riding through the lights and winter scenes. The ride ends and the bike trail closes at 6:30 p.m.
Riders are asked to prepare their bikes, charge their lights and dress warm.