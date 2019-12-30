Local business owner Phil Bentley knows it's necessary — even beneficial — for the city to enforce parking rules in Bakersfield's downtown business district.
But it didn't bode well for his business when a customer paid $7 to have some copies made, sat down with Bentley to make some plans and later walked outside to find a $20 parking ticket on his windshield.
"I'm not sure that customer is ever coming back," said Bentley, the owner of Bakersfield Copy, which makes its home in the Haberfelde Building on 17th Street, east of Chester Avenue.
"That kind of inspired me to get with the Downtown Business Association to try to do something about it," he said.
As a block captain with the DBA, Bentley already helped organize nearby member businesses. This time, he handed out questionnaires the DBA prepared with the help and approval of the city.
The one-hour parking time limit proved to be a sore spot with just about everyone he talked with. More than 70 businesses signed on.
The signs have been "a hardship on restaurants, hair salons and shoppers," Cathy Butler of the DBA said of the one-hour restrictions.
They were told by city parking officials, Butler said, that it could take a year before the city would respond. But when Bentley showed up with three pages of signatures, he and Butler believe the city was moved to act.
Chris Gonzalez, owner of The Spot, a restaurant in the lobby of the Haberfelde, said he's happy the signs have been changed from one hour to 90 minutes.
"They're pretty fast out there," he said of the parking technicians' ticketing efficiency. "They're on it."
Kathy Hall, the Haberfelde's building manager, said the historic building has a wide variety of business tenants, from attorneys and insurance brokers to nail salons and psychologists. And visits to many of them take at least an hour.
"This is beneficial to all of the tenants and customers in the building," Hall said of the changes to parking.
The city parking administrator who assisted Bentley and the DBA was not available for questions late last week. But Joe Conroy, the city's public information officer, said downtown parking cannot be changed every time a group of businesses complain.
But he said they always welcome input from business owners and customers.
The city initiated a parking study in late 2017 and early 2018.
The consultant contracted by the city conducted an inventory of parking time regulations, parking space capacity and usage. Overall, the study found that the downtown parking supply exceeds demand, with some areas seeing clustering patterns and lack of vehicle turnover, many of those due to downtown employees parking in public spaces. The consultant recommended short and long-term parking management and enforcement strategies to address parking issues.
According to the city's administrative report, the consultant recommended streamlining downtown parking to three time limits: 1 Hour, 90 minutes, and 2 Hours to improve consistency for the user and provide for more cohesive enforcement.
Nevertheless, some business owners on 18th Street are looking at the changes on 17th and asking, Why not us?
Indeed, as one drives 18th east from Chester, the first block has a 1-hour limit, the second block a 2-hour, the third falls back to one hour.
The fourth block, between M and N streets has no parking signs at all. But east of N Street, back-in diagonal parking with a luxurious 2-hour limit dominates the south side of 18th near Cafe Smitten and several newer businesses clustered in that block.
Meanwhile, Foti Tsiboukas, owner of The 18hundred at 18th Street and Chester Avenue, said his customers are being hit hard by parking citations in the 1-hour zone near the restaurant. And he thinks it could keep some customers from coming back.
"An hour and a half seems better," he said. "It gives customers time to look at a menu. And ample time to get back to their car."
Tsiboukas said it makes no sense that his restaurant must contend with a one-hour limit, while customers at eateries a few blocks east have two hours to order drinks, appetizers and dessert.
Nelson Ferman, owner and chef at Mamma Mia Restaurant, next door to The 18hundred, said he also wants to see the parking time extended.
He said he signed onto Bentley's petition, and was under the impression the city has some parking adjustment in the works. But the city's Conroy said no changes are in the works on 18th Street.
He recommended shoppers and diners make use of the city-owned parking structure at 18th and Eye streets, where the first two hours are free. Then it's $1 for each additional hour.
But many business owners say Bakersfield residents still haven't gotten used to parking in garages. And if diners feel inconvenienced, they might just head down the street to a competitor where the parking is easy.
No parking from 1 am to 4 pm??? Then you have 90 minute parking from 8 am to 6 pm. A bit of a contradiction???
