Holiday Lights at CALM, Bike Bakersfield hosting paseo ride

AK9I1616 HolidayLights lights

HolidayLights at CALM lights up the night in northeast Bakersfield.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The 19th annual Holiday Lights at CALM is teaming up with Bike Bakersfield to host a Jan. 2 ride through some of Kern County's best Christmas lights, according to a news release Wednesday.

Tickets are $10 per rider. The group is meeting 4:30 p.m. at Kiddyland Drive in Hart Park, where the bike trail starts.

Parking and tickets sales begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the ride, and proceeds benefit the CALM Foundation. The ride begins at 5 p.m. from Hart Park, heads to CALM for a full hour of riding through the lights and winter scenes! The ride ends and the bike trail closes at 6:30 p.m.

Riders are suggested to prepare their bikes, charge their lights and dress warm.

