Cal State University Bakersfield Alumni to celebrate 2nd Annual Holiday Mixer
California State University Bakersfield Alumni Association will celebrate its 2nd annual holiday mixer on Tuesday.
The annual mixer gives back to the campus by supporting the CSUB Food Pantry.
It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Padre Hotel's Prairie Fire Lounge.
Guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items such as soup, cereal, canned chicken and tuna. Hygiene products and utensils are also encouraged.
"The holidays are a time for friends, family and peers to come together. We all know that an abundance of good food is certainly on of the main attractions that bring us tougher during the holidays," said chairman of the Alumni Association Membership Committee Paul Caudillo in a statement.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2QWLrN6 for $25.
Rusty's Pizza holiday food drive.
Rusty's Pizza is hosting its annual holiday food drive at their Bakersfield and Lamont locations through Dec. 15.
Customers who donate a canned food or a non-perishable food item can receive $1 off their dine in, take out, or delivery order.
All food donations are given to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
The Kern County Department of Human Services' annual Holiday Cottage is open.
A celebration will be held at 11 a.m. at 2765 Calloway Dr., Suite 104. The cottage, which will be open daily through Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fulfills the Christmas wishes of children in the county’s foster care system.
The wishes of the kids, including their name and age, will be placed on Christmas trees that line the walls of the cottage. Members of the community can come and select a child to provide a gift for. The gifts should be brought to the cottage unwrapped.
Holiday Cottage volunteers will have the gifts delivered directly to the children in December.
For more information, call 633-7104.
Rabobank is accepting Christmas toys and letters to Santa for children this holiday season.
The branches in Bakersfield are participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program, with any toys donated at the branches being donated to the program. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 7.
The following branch locations are accepting toys: 2700 Mt. Vernon Ave., 3800 Riverlakes Dr., 3990 Gosford Rd., 5151 Stockdale Highway and 900 Truxtun Ave., Suite 100.
Customers, employees and community members can also submit letters to Santa through Dec. 7. Rabobank will pay for all first-class postage. Personalized responses will be sent back to the children addressed in the letters.
For more information, contact your local Rabobank branch.
The California Highway Patrol's annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive is underway.
The drive, which aims to make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged children in Kern County, will run through Dec. 17. People can bring a new, unwrapped toy to several locations in town, including the CHP office on Compagnoni Street, United Way on Stockdale Highway, Motor City in the auto mall and all Walgreens stores.
On Dec. 7, CHP officers will be at the corner of Chester and 28th Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a toy drop-off event. All toys collected will be given to children up to 16 years old.
For more information, call 396-6653.
•••
Bakersfield College is asking students, faculty and staff to support the Renegade Pantry this holiday season by donating nonperishable food, clothing and hygiene items.
The Renegade Pantry was established to alleviate food insecurity, hunger and poverty among our students, which in turn makes them more prepared to commit to their education.
The Culinary Arts Renegade Room is hosting a promotion in support of the Renegade Pantry where donors who bring in two canned or dry goods items will receive a free soft drink of choice. They will also accept new or gently used coats, scarves, hats and blankets.
•••
Does your organization run a holiday drive and want to be featured in this list? If so, send an email to local@bakersfield.com.
