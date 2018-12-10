Local retailers are seeing the beginnings of a profitable holiday season as shoppers and employers alike open their wallets to a degree not seen since before the recession.
Capping what has for many been an exceptionally good year, several Bakersfield store owners and managers report sales increases of about 10 percent or more, reflective of what they view as solid economic conditions.
Urner's General Manager Steve Illingworth said business has been up steadily this year and that the company's new focus on supplying cabinets for building contractors is exceeding expectations. On Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, sales were up roughly 10 percent over last year's total, he said.
"Certainly we're feeling consumer confidence is as good or better than last year," said Illingworth, who also serves as vice president.
The National Retail Federation predicts U.S. holiday sales this season will exceed last year's totals by 4.3 percent to 4.8 percent. That would be significantly better than the 3.9 percent average increase seen over the last five years.
Bakersfield high-end bicycle retailer Action Sports experienced a 20 percent year-over-year sales increase on Black Friday, owner Kerry Ryan said. People are spending double what they did on a bike near the start of the recession, he said.
"Our numbers are finally climbing out of those doldrums," he said. "There's more disposable income than there's been in the last couple of years."
Store owners and managers credit generally strong market conditions in agriculture and hiring in local oil fields, where despite a recent dip, barrel prices have had an overall good year.
H. Walker's Menswear downtown is on track to post a 9 percent year-over-year sales increase, owner Tracy Kiser said. That follows sales increases every year since the end of the recession, she added.
The store's good fortune speaks to profitability in parts of the local economy where its customers work, including oil, agriculture and construction. She sees no signs of a looming sales decline.
"Our customer base is doing very well, and so I think you see them out in the community right now," she said. "They're supporting the restaurants, they're supporting retailers of all kinds."
At Log Cabin Florist, business is on target to finish the year up 10 percent, owner Dawn Baumgarten said. Internet sales, in particular, are up 41 percent year to date, she said.
The store, which last month celebrated its 80th anniversary, is also seeing an uptick in orders for holiday parties and other business accounts, she said, adding that one client in the medical profession is spending more than 50 percent above its expenditures last year.
"Our year this year has been phenomenal," Baumgarten said.
Things are going so well at Paradise Balloon Designs that co-owner Loralee Bell and her three adult children are now working seven days a week just to keep up.
Crediting part of the business's success to her children's creativity — the company has expanded its offerings to include balloon structures and mazes for special events — she said orders from clients in the medical field are up 19 percent over 2017's totals at this point in the year. By the same measure, schools' orders are up 15 percent, she said.
"I'm encouraged. Things are looking great," she said. "We're working our butts off. We're saying yes to everything. … There's work out there if you're willing to work."
