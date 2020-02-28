Hoffman Hospice has received a level 5 partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Level 5 is the highest level WHV partners can attain and includes several new required activities and yearly re-certification, according to a news release from Hoffman Hospice.
According to the news release, Level 5 partners place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans. Additionally, Level 5 partners take on the role of regional mentor to other WHV partners looking to enhance their programs.
To learn more about the veterans program or make a donation to support Hoffman Hospice visit HoffmanHospice.org.
