Antique lovers may want to head over Hodel’s Country Dining this weekend.
The restaurant is hosting the annual Collectors Showcase antique and collectibles show through Sunday. Antiques, china, glassware, furniture, linens, jewelry and more are available for sale. The show, sponsored by Glass & China Collectors of Bakersfield, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Hodel's Kern Room, 5917 Knudsen Dr.
Tickets are $5.50 per person. For more information, call 303-1449.
