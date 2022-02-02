Hive thefts rise ahead of almond bloom

Bee rustlers are back — just in time for the almond bloom, naturally — and with them have come growing concerns that the annual uptick in stolen hives isn't improving and may be getting worse.
One hundred forty-four hives were stolen in the Wasco area just this weekend, two full weeks before the bloom is expected to begin in most of the Central Valley. Thieves have since taken 384 more colonies in Mendocino County.
Bee theft happens to some degree every year lately, and it has prompted a new level of coordination among beekeepers. In some cases, they're insisting almond growers take on some responsibility for protecting bee colonies placed in their orchards.
"It is such a shame that we have to deal with this when facing so many other obstacles in the ag industry," Associate Director Brooke Palmer of the California State Beekeepers Association said by email Wednesday.
She noted colonies of bees, or hives, are renting for about $190 to $215 each this year ahead of the Central Valley almond pollination expected to start around Feb. 12 and run through the first week in March.
Colonies rented for no more than $40 apiece 20 years ago. Their run-up in prices speaks to factors including drought, colony die-offs and higher bee-feeding costs, not to mention the trend of more almond trees being planted that need pollination.
Beekeeper Ryan Maxwell with T&D Honey, the South Dakota company whose hives were stolen over the weekend near Wasco, said Wednesday the detectives he spoke with about the crime indicated the problem of hive theft is becoming more problematic. But he was optimistic people at the Kern County Sheriff's Office were on the case.
"They're doing more than just paperwork, and I appreciate that," Maxwell said, adding that the 144 hives stolen represent 12 percent of the company's business.
KCSO Public Information Officer Danielle Kernkamp confirmed the agency is investigating Maxwell's case. She expressed concern about the rate of thefts reported so far this year.
"It has been a big problem for us already this year around the county," she said. "If anyone has info on this, please give KCSO a call."
Maxwell at T&D noted the company's contract with the Wasco grower where his hives were stolen does not spell out compensation by the grower in case of colony theft.
Other contracts do require some level of grower vigilance, if not actual monetary damages when theft occurs. For example, a sample contract used by UBees LLC of Visalia says the grower shall be responsible for protection of colonies and take "commercially reasonable steps" to prevent theft, vandalism and other damage to bees, beehives and equipment.
Almond grower Martin Hein of Hein Ranch Co. in Visalia said by email his contracts with beekeepers don't include compensation clauses. The bee broker he contracts with uses monitoring strips that have satellite tracking capabilities.
Plus, Hein places hives in areas that are minimally accessible as a way of deterring thefts, he said. The company also locks gates and tries to make sure hives are not placed in orchards until just before the start of the almond bloom, he said, noting he has seen colonies sitting in Wasco fields for weeks.
Hein asserted it makes sense to minimize the length of time the bees are on the farm "and most vulnerable to being damaged or stolen."
Research published last month in Bee Culture magazine said 21 percent of 77 beekeepers surveyed reported having had some colonies stolen during 2020 or 2021.
Just 11 percent of respondents indicated they have language in their contracts with growers stating the beekeepers are entitled to compensation if their hives are stolen.
Last year for the first time the state beekeepers association published a guide with theft-deterrent tips and related information for its members and the general public.
The publication recommended growers communicate with local law enforcement and make sure hive containers are clearly marked. It also advised renting from only reputable beekeepers, making colonies easily identifiable from a distance and leaving suspicious tire tracks undisturbed.
Beekeepers are also using their existing industry networks to share information about crimes and missing colonies.
A newsletter put out this week by Joseph Taylor with the group Commercial Beekeepers noted thousands of beekeepers will be fanning out across Central Valley orchards in coming weeks. They might as well stay vigilant, he suggested.
"While caring for your own bees," he wrote, "please keep an eye out for equipment that matches that which was stolen this weekend." He noted T&D's hive containers were a mix of olive green and white boxes stenciled with "T&D Honey."