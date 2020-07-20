The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident Sunday night that left a man dead.
The incident occurred at about 9:28 p.m. in the 1300 block of Chester Ave. BPD said a dark blue sedan was traveling southbound when it hit a bicyclist in the roadway.
BPD said the driver of the sedan fled while the bicyclist died at the scene.
According to a BPD news release, the car’s speed was a factor in the accident. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
