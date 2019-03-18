The Peter Lebeck Chapter 1866 of the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus, an organization dedicated to the appreciation and recognition of local history, will honor a local historian next month.
The late Wm. Harland Boyd, 1912-2002, one of the founders of the Kern County Historical Society, will be honored April 27 at Bakersfield College.
Boyd, a history professor at Bakersfield College 27 years, was the author or co-author of at least 15 books on local history, according to chapter president Alan Price.
The "Clampers" or "Redshirts," which is what members of the organization call themselves, will be holding a public-invited dedication of a plaque honoring Boyd at BC just inside the patio door entrance to the Humanities building at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27.
Attendees can park for free in the college parking areas/lots that Saturday. BC official suggests people park in the Administration parking lots off Haley Street.
An informal reception at Ethel's Old Corral Cafe follows.
For details call 661-867-2414.
