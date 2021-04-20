Historic Preservation Commission designates Cross of Palms 'Area of Historic Interest'

The city of Bakersfield's Historic Preservation Commission was not shy about where it stood Tuesday afternoon in regard to the historic value of a cross-shaped stand of ancient palm trees in northwest Bakersfield.
After reviewing emailed comments from area residents and hearing one live comment from the owner of the palms, the commissioners promptly voted 5-0 to approve a resolution to designate the Cross of Palms an Area of Historic Interest — and possibly to save it from the chainsaws of California's largest utility.
"It was a criminal act. It never should have happened," Commission Chairwoman Susan Stussy said of the removal of several of the trees by a contractor for PG&E.
The stand of palm trees on Rudd Avenue near 7th Standard Road is believed to have been planted before the turn of the 20th century. In recent months and years it has become the setting for a standoff of sorts between landowner and local grower Keith Gardiner who wants to preserve the palms and their history, and PG&E, which has hired contractors to cut down more than a dozen trees.
And PG&E has reserved the right to cut down more palms, citing safety issues and saying the trees are a hazard to nearby power lines.
"It was interesting to see how many comments we've received," Stussy said.
Of the 14 emailed public comments, only one was strongly against the resolution to give the palms the historic designation.
"The palm trees should remain where they are. Maybe PG&E should relocate their facility," wrote Bakersfield resident Tom Heath.
A letter from Carole Druey compared the dispute to "David and Goliath," with PG&E in the role of the bully.
The Cross of Palms, she said, is "a treasure to be preserved."
Bakersfield resident Kathy Harlan wrote that she loves trees and has worked to save them. But, according to her research, the lifespan of a palm is 70 to 100 years, and by that measure, the trees may be coming to the end of their lifespan.
"I love history. I love trees. I just don't think this is an appropriate use of a historical designation," Harlan wrote.
Randy Jelmini wrote that he grew up in a farm family in the Rosedale area and that rows and stands of palms "were planted by the early settlers of Rosedale.
"Most of those palms have been removed since my family came to that area 80 years ago," Jelmini wrote. "I agree with Keith Gardiner concerning their importance and significance, and I urge you to designate them as an Area of Historic Interest."
It appeared 12 of the 14 emailed public comments were in favor of the designation.
Gardiner said the trees are part of his family's heritage and that they go back even further to when a colony of British settlers moved there in hopes of setting down roots.
Decades after the trees were planted, PG&E built a power line 12 feet from the trees. Now the utility is arguing that the trees present a safety threat.
Jelmini compared it to building a house next to a golf course and then complaining that golf balls enter your property.
A spokesperson for PG&E did not immediately return a phone call late Tuesday afternoon. But PG&E provided a statement earlier this year regarding the dispute.
"We understand the landowner does not want the trees removed," PG&E said in a statement. "However, the trees are located near distribution power lines, are in poor health, and are at risk of failing and falling into the facilities."
Gardiner told the commission Tuesday that the trees have been under attack by PG&E for the past 20 years.
But Gardiner was guardedly optimistic about coming to an agreement with the utility.
"I think they realize they made a mistake," he said.
Gardiner said he believes PG&E should make a donation to the Tree Foundation of Kern to create a fund to replace the cut trees and provide care for the trees that remain.
Commission Vice Chairman Stephen Montgomery said the community has come together to support efforts to save the Cross of Palms.
"In my view," he said, "it's pretty clear where people stand on this."