It has to be one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in a long time.
In a way, it's been pending for 109 years.
Downtown Bakersfield’s newest restaurant, The 18hundred at 18th Street and Chester Avenue, opened its doors Thursday, but only as a a dry run for friends, family, business associates and a lone reporter.
The pre-opening gave invitees a chance to experience the new restaurant in a historic structure. It also gave restaurant staffers a chance to hone their skills before bigger crowds arrive.
"You only have one chance to make a good first impression," said Foti Tsiboukas, who along with his wife, Maya, purchased the building in 2017. They've been working hard ever since in anticipation of this moment.
When asked what day he plans to open for real, Tsiboukas grinned.
“It depends on how today goes,” he said.
As invited guests started trickling in, the restaurant staff bustled with energy and excitement — as if the event was more than just another restaurant opening.
"It is more," said longtime Bakersfield resident Don Gooch. "It's what downtown means now. It sets the stage. The creativity in here is extreme."
Gooch wasn't the only guest to speak in lofty terms about the significance of the transformation of the building from the smoke-damaged, abandoned, stucco-covered hulk it once was to the combination of neoclassical elegance and artistic whimsy it has since become.
Josh Ochoa, a manager and wine rep for Young's Market Co., recalled that the Padre Hotel was a derelict not so many years ago. He sees the transformation of the Padre and the former Security Trust Bank in the same light.
"Bakersfield is one of those places that is getting new life breathed into it," Ochoa said. "The dominos are all falling in the right direction."
Alison Kennedy and Apryl Brown were not among the invited guests, but they both work downtown and they've been watching the changes taking place at this downtown corner since the spring of 2014 when former owner Sam Abed began the process of removing the stucco facade of the building some may remember as Bea's Loft, or Tiny's Restaurant.
"They let us crash the event," Kennedy said. "We've been anxiously waiting for this place to open, and when we showed up at the door, they said, 'Sure, come in.'"
The freshness of the ingredients, the service, the history — all of it seemed to wow the two friends.
"I love what they've done to the inside," Kennedy said.
Indeed, while the outside of the building is as endowed with historic cool as any building in Bakersfield, the inside is as fresh and tasty as a newborn Philly Cheese Steak.
"I thought it was going to be kind of hoity-toity," said Bridget Gooch. "But it's very relaxed, very L.A. feeling."
Many recalled the stir that was caused five years ago as the the stucco was removed. With each section removed, another piece of the century-old bank building was revealed. When the skin was finally peeled away, tall sandstone columns, 18-foot-tall windows and ornate details were uncovered.
It was a monumental discovery, local architectural historian John Edward Powell said at the time. In a city with a reputation for bulldozing or "modernizing" unique old buildings, he said, being given a rare chance to preserve such a find was a gift that could not be squandered.
"This is the biggest event to happen in historical preservation in Bakersfield for decades," Powell said at the time. "I hope people understand that."
As the restoration of the exterior continued, it was not hard to imagine how it might look from the outside as warm, straw-colored light poured from the windows and onto the sidewalk.
The building had been on the city's list for demolition. But Abed was seduced by the rare gem he had uncovered. And he vowed to find the right buyer, a promise that took more than three years to fulfill.
Foti and Maya Tsiboukas, he said, turned out to be that right combination.
The inside of the building had been mostly gutted, but Foti Tsiboukas was able to save the original tile floor and, of course, the bare bricks that highlight the interior.
The interior design was done with love and an eye for the history of Bakersfield and the heritage of their family.
"Why does this building mean so much to me?" he asked.
Tsiboukas had his eye on the building as a possible location for a unique local restaurant. His dad, Christoforos Tsiboukas, looked at it with him.
"He said, 'I like it. I think you'll do good here,'" Foti Tsiboukas recalled.
But his dad had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. And all plans were put on hold as the elder Tsiboukas battled the disease with his family's support.
"It would be the last time I had my dad's advice. I had to do it," Tsiboukas said.
Christoforos Tsiboukas died that spring.
"I sold my house to buy the building," Foto Tsiboukas remembered. "We were living in Northridge. My wife and I picked up and moved here."
In the basement of the downtown structure, next to a foundation post that holds up the building, his father's name is etched into the concrete. It's a place of honor.
"I know he'd love this place," Tsiboukas said.
He's part of it.
