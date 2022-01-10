Historic Baker Branch Library reopens after being shuttered for nearly two years

Despite the free cookies, the thousands of books and a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog, the grand reopening of the historic Baker Branch Library did not draw a large crowd Monday afternoon.
Then again, no one expected it to.
The 106-year-old library has been a treasure for generations in a neighborhood that is rich in history, but has struggled in recent decades.
Cheyenne Mulalic, library associate at Baker Branch Library, lauded the location for its striking Italian Renaissance architecture and quaint setting — but more than that, it's a free public resource for area families who can check out books, use its five computers and find that sense of discovery that generations of families and their children have benefited from since its opening during World War I.
"We've been closed almost two years now," Mulalic said of the branch in Old Town Kern in east Bakersfield.
"It's been a real shame to have it closed," she said. "But now we can welcome people back in."
There are plenty of reasons to visit the Baker branch, Mulalic said. The stunning architecture alone is worth the stop, but patrons will also find popular classics and new favorites, children's titles, books in Spanish — or spend some leisure time at the board game table or browsing the bookshelves.
"Online you can find whatever you want, but there's no discovery. You type it in and it's there," she said. "But when you go to a library, you find things you couldn't even dream of before."
"And I really want to keep that sense of discovery in life."
Veronica Alvarez came in Monday with her 12-year-old son, Connor.
"This is a very beautiful library," Alvarez said of the Baker branch.
It's the kind of setting that makes you want to get a book in your hand.
As a middle school teacher, Alvarez wonders if students might be confusing the very structured experience of going to a school library with the more relaxed and leisurely experience of browsing the shelves of a public library.
"This is just my opinion, but I think that maybe one of the reasons you don't have as many young students coming to libraries is they may be assuming that the experience will be as structured and rigid as in school."
Mary White also stopped in to see the branch come back to life. She worked in Kern County's library system for some 28 years, starting back in the 1970s.
"I worked here at Baker before computers," she said, laughing.
"This branch was filled with books," she said. "We were open six days a week."
Compared with two days a week for the Baker branch — although some said they hope the availability of the libraries is expanded in the not too distant future.
"I used to walk to work," White said. "One of my favorite things was when I drove the bookmobile."
White said it's great to see the branch opened again after two years of being a library with locked doors and lights off.
"It's not the Beale" branch, she said. "It's a neighborhood library. Kids can walk here.
"It's such a distinctive library. It has so many memories."
On the Baker Branch Library's 100-year celebration, the late Mary K. Shell, a groundbreaking Bakersfield mayor and Kern County supervisor, spoke at the centennial celebration.
"When I was a child, I lived at 248 Flower St., not far from the library," Shell said.
She walked or rode her bicycle to the library, where she read voraciously, losing herself in the words and stories.
"I am so grateful for this place," she said, "that opened the world to me."