Hispanic Chamber celebrates 37 years, honors local professionals, businesses with awards

After a two-year hiatus, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is proud to host its annual black-tie awards dinner 6 p.m., Saturday, at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
The event will recognize the organization’s 2022 board of directors, as well as several local honorees from the community.
The list of honorees includes: Businessman of the Year, Dr. Greg M. Hirokawa, clinical psychologist; Businesswoman of the Year, Cassie Wright, former owner of Bill Wright Toyota, Bakersfield and The Wright Foundation; Corporations of the Year, Kaiser Permanente; Large Business of the Year, Carniceria La Carreta; Small Business of the Year, XM Garcia Law; Nonprofit of the Year, CityServe; Young Professional of the Year, Bianca Torres, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force-Operations Manager and Valley Fever Institute, program specialist.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is also planning to install its new slate of directors, including executive officers: Olivia Garcia, Bakersfield College and CSU Bakersfield (chair); Ken Ouellette, Advance Beverage (past chair); Sal Saavedra, Daniells, Phillips, Vaughan & Bock (chair-elect); Adam Alvidrez, Grimmway Academy (vice chair); Chris Lowe, AltaOne Federal Credit Union (treasurer); and David Alanis, EDD/America’s Job Center of California (secretary).
The board of directors also includes: Robin Mangarin-Scott, Dignity Health — Mercy and Memorial Hospitals; Sal Brito, State Farm; Dr. Claudia Catota, California State University, Bakersfield/Special Assistant to the President; Matthew Cauthron, Adventist Health; Adriana Coleman, Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC); Gloria Garcia, California Resources Corporation; Jose Gonzalez, STRATA Credit Union; Donna Hermann, American Cancer Society; Edward J. Herrera, Edward J. Herrera Insurance; Ariana Joven, The Wonderful Company; Lucinda Macias, Chevron; Denise Ornelas, Anthem Blue Cross; Julie Pensinger, Pensingers Oilfield Trailer; Zachary Rabanal, Walker-Lewis Rents; Eva Ramirez, Kaiser Permanente; Ed Taylor, The Petroleum Club; and Larry Velasquez, Bank of the Sierra.