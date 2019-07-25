Several hundred people paid final respects to Bakersfield businessman Jose Arredondo Thursday in a ceremony that shed light on the family man and friend behind the car dealerships and philanthropy he was widely known for.
In a touching remembrance inside Bakersfield Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, Arredondo's sister-in-law Elizabeth Camacho told attendees in English and Spanish that it was common knowledge her brother-in-law had achieved a rags-to-riches success story using intelligence and hard work.
But she said there was another side many people were not familiar with, that of a loving father and noble man who lived a life of compassion and dedication to service for community.
"His life was truly blessed," she said, her voice breaking with emotion.
That side of Arredondo, who was killed July 16 in Cabo San Lucas at the age of 60 under circumstances that have not been disclosed by Mexican investigators, came into focus during an extensive slideshow presentation that became the emotional focus of Thursday's funeral service.
While Arredondo's brash optimism was a trademark of his business ventures in car sales, real estate, media and other fields, it became evident to everyone in the church that his personal life was dominated by love of family and good times with friends.
Picture after picture showed a beaming Arredondo with an arm draped around his wife, Laura, or cuddling his two children, daughter Marielena Arredondo and son Samuel Kim Arredondo.
Soft piano music played in the background but otherwise the church was silent as photos showed Arredondo in a black or straw fedora at the beach or a private celebration, a proud smile always on his face. Some pictures showed him with Marielena on his lap sitting at a play tea set or comfortably eating corn on the cob in Mexico.
Close friend Joe Cardinale, delivering a sometimes humorous tribute, recalled that Arredondo greeted friends with a hug and said goodbye with one as well.
"You all had that connection like a brother and sister," Cardinale said. "Every time he left I got another hug and 'Hey man, love you.'"
It was always important for Arredondo to be grateful and to laugh, he said, adding that betting was also a big amusement of his.
"Jose would bet on everything," he said. "Whenever you wanted to bet he would make it bigger and stronger," he said. "He was fabulous that way."
Cardinale recounted Arredondo's path to success as a child unable to speak English who tried crossing the Mexico-U.S. border three times before finally making it.
Living with his mother in Los Angeles, Arredondo, the fourth of 11 children, got a job washing cars at a young age. He was repeatedly promoted and eventually got the opportunity to buy a car dealership, which he parlayed into a string of eight dealerships.
"Jose was strategic in everything he did," Cardinale said. "He might've been the best negotiator I ever met."
Arredondo often offered to help people achieve what he had done, Cardinale said. But he said at heart, Arredondo was not about money.
At the start of the Great Recession, when car dealerships were beginning to suffer from a dire shortage of sales, he said Arredondo refused to despair.
"Every day he would tell me, Joe, don't forget how lucky we are," he said.
Bakersfield lawyer David A. Torres, who was among those present for the funeral, said he knew Arredondo to be a wonderful person.
"More than that, he was a family man who embodied the word family with his words, his actions and his philanthropy," Torres said. "And he will be sorely missed across the Central Valley."
