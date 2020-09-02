Editor's note: This story originally published Nov. 11, 2004.
The 20-year-old Bakersfield man dangled helplessly beneath his parachute as it floated across the night sky. Moments before, he'd stood in the belly of an airplane with 16 other paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division.
Now Fayez H. Handy was alone, with only one direction to go: down into the firestorm of war that was raging on the ground below.
"We had white parachutes and the Germans could see us coming down," he remembers. "I was scared to death."
It was June 6, 1944, and the predawn D-Day invasion was just beginning when Handy's boots hit a muddy field in Normandy, France, at about 2 a.m.
If the East High School graduate had any illusions about the glory of war, they died that day with seven of the 16 paratroopers who jumped with him.
"We landed right on top of the Germans," he recalls. "They were throwing grenades at me. I couldn't see any other paratrooper.
"I hated Normandy more than anything else," he says. "You talk about miserable. Oh, Lord."
His own memories still seem chafed and raw when the 80-year-old pulls them to the surface. And he can't hide his anger at the recognition that thousands of mothers still cry for their dead sons during wartime.
"I was notified of my brother's death the night before the invasion of Normandy," he recalls. "But I wasn't thinking much about him on that plane.
"Guys were throwing up," he said. "Nobody saying nothin' to no one, everyone in their own thoughts."
He came close to dying several times on the battlefields of Europe, and still remembers the strange cracking sound bullets made when they passed close to his head.
He remembers giving water to a dying German soldier who had been shot in the throat, and how the water poured uselessly from a hole in the man's neck.
And he remembers coming upon the body of his best friend, Philip Germer. The two had trained together at Fort Benning, Ga., where they earned their wings as part of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment — later dubbed the "Band of Brothers."
"He was still attached to his parachute," Handy says quietly of his friend. "He never fired a shot."
Over the years, Handy's memories of his army buddy would be treasured by Germer's family in Colorado.
"They didn't bring Philip's body home," said Joanne Antonelli, Germer's niece, who lives in Colorado Springs. "So my mother just had to know Mr. Handy. Every time she saw him, it was like seeing (her brother) Philip again."
Antonelli and her family have visited Handy in Bakersfield. They have exchanged occasional letters and phone calls with him for some 60 years.
"Mr. Handy became a vital part of our family," Antonelli says. "We can't thank him enough for sharing his memories with us."
After the war Handy became a Bakersfield police officer. But after four years, he'd had more than he could take.
"I had to get away from the violence," he says.
The serenity of the land was calling, and he listened. During the second half of the 20th century, Handy would build an Arvin-based farming business -- Handy Pak Co. -- that included the production of grapes, tomatoes, black-eyed beans and sweet potatoes.
"I went out to play in the ground," he says, chuckling. "The simple life was the right life for me."
He married in 1949 and helped rear six children. But after 30 years, the marriage would come apart. He never remarried.
Then in May 1995, his son, Rockland Handy, was killed in a traffic accident at a rural Kern County intersection. The blow seemed too random to believe, too cruel to survive.
"He never said a bad word about anybody," Handy remembers of his son. "That's what made him so great."
The old soldier pauses, then slowly shakes his head.
"I don't know why God does things like that, but I guess if you live in this world, you have to suffer," he says. "I never did get over it."
After Rockland's death, Handy lost his taste for farming. He's since sold the business and lives alone in a modest home in east Bakersfield.
But he stays engaged with the world. And his views are shaped by his experiences of war, suffering and personal loss.
"Every time I hear of a soldier being killed over in Iraq," he says, "I know there's a woman crying for him back home."
It's the same for Iraqis, he says. If America was invaded by a foreign power, we would become a nation of guerrilla fighters and insurgents.
"War," he says, shaking his head again. "I don't like it."
(1) comment
When you read about these brave men and women remember your President faked bone spurs to dodge the draft.
