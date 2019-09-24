The search for a new city manager got off to an unassuming start at a public forum on Tuesday in which Bakersfield residents gave input into what they would like to see in the person who is eventually hired for the position.
Current City Manger Alan Tandy announced his retirement in June, saying he would retire in December to allow the city enough time to find a replacement.
The city has hired Rancho Mirage company, Roberts Consulting Group, Inc. for $40,000 to conduct the search.
The firm has a long history with Bakersfield, having first recruited Tandy to the city 27 years ago.
As part of its search, Roberts Consulting held the meeting on Tuesday to hear what the public had to say about its future.
“We will take good notes,” founder Norm Roberts said to the small group of people who gathered in the City Council Chambers at 6 p.m. “You will have an influence.”
Many of those gathered spoke of Bakersfield’s potential, saying the next city manager would need to take the reins at a crucial moment in the city’s history.
“We know that our city manager position is extremely pivotal for the future of our city,” said Kristie Coons.
With the passage of a 1 percent sales tax, the city is in its best financial situation in recent memory, but challenges like an increase in homelessness and high crime rates will challenge the next city leader.
In Bakersfield, the next city manager could have great influence over the direction of the city. In Tandy’s tenure, several large projects like the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena) and the Padre Hotel were completed.
While the next city manager will likely not be with the city for nearly three decades, he or she will oversee a period of transition for the city after most of the major work on the TRIP projects has been completed, and city leaders look to the future.
“I do thank Mr. Tandy for his service, but as we look toward the future, we need a number of things to ensure our city thrives,” said Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce President Nick Ortiz.
One of those things: a person who knows how to work with the state Capitol to get the most out of legislators and department heads.
The short meeting took less than an hour to complete, and the input will be used to create a recruitment brochure for potential candidates.
Roberts Consulting hopes to conduct interviews between the City Council and finalists in December, to bring on the new city manager in the early months of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.