Hiker dies by waterfall near Pine Mountain Club

Fire crews responded Friday to a trail near Pine Mountain Club where a hiker fell and was fatally injured.

A hiker was found dead Friday after apparently suffering a fatal stumble near a popular waterfall near Pine Mountain Club.

The Kern County Fire Department reported Monday that the hiker, who was not identified, had fallen 10 feet from the waterfall near Woodland Drive.

