Hiker dies by waterfall near Pine Mountain Club

A hiker was found dead Friday after apparently suffering a fatal stumble near a popular waterfall near Pine Mountain Club.
The Kern County Fire Department reported Monday that the hiker, who was not identified, had fallen 10 feet from the waterfall near Woodland Drive.
A total of 20 personnel contributed to the response, which involved hiking half a mile to the waterfall before climbing 30 feet above the base of the falls to where the victim had fallen onto a rock cropping, KCFD said.
Agency employees worked with Kern County Search and Rescue to rig an elaborate rope system for safely lowering the body to the base of the falls, KCFD said, adding that no safety workers were injured during the rescue.