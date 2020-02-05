Caltrans has announced a scheduled daytime closure of the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Rosedale Highway will take place on Thursday.
The closure is needed for landscape maintenance operations. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.according to Caltrans.
