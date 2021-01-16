Motorists can expect nighttime closures of the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp from eastbound White Lane starting Monday, according to Caltrans.
The closure is expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Friday, according to a Caltrans new release. A posted detour will direct traffic onto the the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp from westbound White Lane.
Also, the northbound Highway 99 loop on-ramp from eastbound White Lane will be reduced to one lane starting Monday and continuing until March 31. That is expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Caltrans said.