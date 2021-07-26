Highway 99 off-ramp at Ming Avenue will be closed through November

The southbound off-ramp of Highway 99 at Ming Avenue will be closed through November due to ramp reconstruction.
Southbound motorists will be detoured to exit early at either White Lane or Stockdale Highway and use Wible Road, according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Construction schedules are subject to change amid unforeseen circumstances.
"The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause the traveling public," the release stated.