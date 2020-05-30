A nighttime freeway closure is planned for Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue on Monday to prepare for the new bridge widening over Highway 99.
The full closure is slated for 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will impact northbound and southbound traffic, and the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 loop ramp, a city news release said. Wible Road will also be closed.
Northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured around the closure via Highway 58 and Union Avenue.
Additionally, nighttime road closures are slated for Real Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. The city said drivers can use Wible Road to go between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday. On Monday night, motorists will be detoured around the work area via MacDonald Way and Belle Terrace.
