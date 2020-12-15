The westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector will be closed during nighttime hours through Thursday night.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, the tentative closure, which is for tunnel shoring work in the area, is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
During the closure, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound Highway 99 connector and asked to exit at California Avenue. They will then enter on the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, the city said.