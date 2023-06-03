Closures on Highway 58 leading to Highway 99 south will happen Wednesday to Thursday, according to the city of Bakersfield.
California Highway Patrol will be monitoring drivers during the closure from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Drivers headed west will be directed to Highway 99 north, turn left at California Avenue and then merge onto Highway 99 south, the city of Bakersfield wrote.
The road connecting Highway 99 north to Highway 58 east will also be closed 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers will be directed to leave Highway 99 north at California Avenue, turn left and then get onto Highway 99 south. From Highway 99, motorists can take the eastbound Highway 58 connector, the city of Bakersfield wrote.