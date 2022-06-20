Highway 58 crash leaves 1 dead, woman arrested on suspicion of murder, DUI

A woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and DUI in connection with a head-on crash Friday on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Ayana Council, 27, of San Mateo was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra west on Highway 58 at about 8:15 Friday when she made an “unsafe turn” that caused her vehicle to leave the roadway, according to a CHP news release.
Council lost control of the Nissan and crashed head-on into the vehicle of a 54-year-old San Ramon woman driving eastbound, the news release stated. The collision caused the 54-year-old’s Chevrolet to overturn several times, killing her at the scene, CHP said.
The identity of the victim was withheld pending identification from the Kern County coroner’s office.
Officers said Council was driving under the influence. She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other related offenses.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.