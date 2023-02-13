Highway 58 and Chester Avenue closed at night until Thursday for sign installation

Highway 58 at Chester Avenue will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday when workers are installing signs.
California Highway Patrol officers will watch over the work happening from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A detour for motorists driving west to catch the Highway 99 north exit will direct drivers to exit Chester Avenue and turn right. Then, turn left on Brundage Lane, right on Oak Street and left onto California Avenue. Turning right will lead to the Highway 99 exit.
To take the Highway 99 south exit, drivers will be redirected to exit at Chester Avenue. Turn right on Chester Avenue, left on Brundage Lane, left on Wible Road and right on Ming Avenue. Turn left to take the Highway 99 south exit.
