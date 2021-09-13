Highway 178 reduced to single lane

Eastbound Highway 178 has been reduced to a single lane to Union Avenue because of a traffic collision, according to Caltrans.
There is no estimated reopening time, according to that agency.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 132,125
Deaths: 1,501
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 118,248
Number of Negative Tests: 469,169
Number of Pending Tests*: 453
Updated: 9/13/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.