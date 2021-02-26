The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County announced its 2021 Youth of the Year on Friday.
Jesse Magdaleno, a junior at Highland High School, took home the honors, according to a news release from the organization. He will now compete at the Boys & Girls Clubs Coastal Region Youth of the Year competition in March.
Magdaleno was selected by Boys & Girls Club staff from over 35 candidates from 64 separate Boys & Girls Clubs in Kern County, the news release stated.
He is extremely active in Highland’s drama department and math is his favorite subject, according to the news release.
Magdaleno has been performing as part of an elite Boys & Girls Club talent team since he was 8 years old and has accumulated thousands of community service hours by entertaining at local, regional and national Boys & Girls Club events.
The news release said that the Bakersfield Symphony, American Red Cross, Bakersfield North Rotary Club and other local groups have benefited from Magdaleno's performances on their behalf.
Magdaleno was scheduled to co-host events at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference in Florida in 2020 and perform at numerous other events and local theatrical productions, which were put on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions. The news release stated that he has spent the last year attending virtual high school while performing in local shows and music videos, all while helping serve over 4,000 meals per day to children through the Boys & Girls Club’s nutrition/meals program.