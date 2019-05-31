Highland High School Principal Debra Vigstrom said it was not her intent to offend "our students who are enlisting and especially our military community and veterans" with the school's decision to stick to an academic regalia-only dress code for Thursday's graduation.
It was reported Thursday that students from Highland were told they could not wear military stoles during graduation. One parent, the mother of a Marine, asked to speak to Vigstrom about having her son wear his stole.
According to Highland senior Jasmin Oropeza, Vigstrom and the mother "got into it," and the mother "was escorted out."
On Friday, Vigstrom said that incident did not occur.
"I never had a parent come in," she said. "The request for wearing stoles was never made to me directly."
Students were seen wearing academic regalia only during Highland's graduation.
In a statement to The Californian, Vigstrom said the decision was "based on our tradition of recognizing four years of academic accomplishments at Highland High School and allowing the academic regalia only at the graduation ceremony."
"... we value our military and the dedication of our students who have prepared to serve our country," she added. "My heart is heavy to think that people believe I am not supportive of our military. Nothing could be further from the truth."
Due to backlash from the community surrounding the decision, Vigstrom said it is an opportunity to "re-evaluate and re-assess our current practice."
"We recognize our students and celebrate their accomplishments," she said.
