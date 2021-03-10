Highland Junior selected as Coastal California Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is thrilled to announce that Jesse Magdaleno, a student at Highland High School, was selected as the Coastal California Youth of the Year.
With the award, Magdaleno was awarded a $2,500 scholarship and earned the opportunity to represent Coastal California at the upcoming California State Youth of the Year Celebration in April.
As a junior at Highland, Magdaleno was extremely active in Highland’s drama department and math is his favorite subject, according to a club news release. He has been performing as part of an elite Boys & Girls Club talent team since he was 8 years old and has accumulated thousands of community service hours by entertaining at local, regional and national Boys & Girls Club events.
The news release said that the Bakersfield Symphony, American Red Cross, Bakersfield North Rotary Club and other local groups have benefited from Magdaleno’s performances on their behalf.
Magdaleno was scheduled to co-host events at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference in Florida in 2020 and perform at numerous other events and local theatrical productions, which were put on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions. The news release stated that he has spent the last year attending virtual high school while performing in local shows and music videos, all while helping serve more than 4,000 meals per day to children through the Boys & Girls Club’s nutrition/meals program.