Highland High grad recounts MSU shooting

Michigan State University freshman and 2022 Highland High graduate Mason Grahek was sitting inside his dorm when gunshots suddenly erupted near Berkey Hall on Feb. 13. Reality would set in when a text from police reading “Run, Hide, Fight” flashed on his phone.

The shooting in East Lansing left three people dead and five people injured, according to Michigan State Police. The suspected shooter, Anthony McRae, 43, was initially spotted near Berkey Hall, around 300 yards from where Grahek resides.

Nadeen Maniord and Steven Kertis are Bakersfield College journalism students with The Renegade Rip. Peter Chavaria also contributed.

