High wind could impact Kern until Wednesday

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a high wind advisory through Tuesday evening.
Moderate to gusty winds could blow dust and PM10 across the San Joaquin Valley. Smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire continues to impact Kern County, according to the news release.
Strong winds cause dust to blow from areas with dry soil and create unhealthy concentrations of PM10. This pollution can aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and increase risk of respiratory infections, according to the news release.
Older adults and children should avoid outdoor exercise. To monitor PM10 levels in your area, visit www.airnow.gov.