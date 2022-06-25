 Skip to main content
High-speed rail work to lead to road closures

Several lane closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday through Friday as the California High-Speed Rail Authority conducts geotechnical exploration.

This work is being conducted within the Locally Generated Alternative project section of high-speed rail, an approximately 23-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Shafter and Bakersfield, according to a high-speed rail news release.

The closures include:

• Eastbound lane and shoulder closure along 7th Standard Frontage Road, east of Coffee Road;

• Southbound shoulder closure along Verdugo Lane, between Highway 99 and the Calloway Canal. Location is approximately one mile north of the Cobble Creek Drive alignment;

• Northbound lane and shoulder closure along Cherry Avenue, between Orange Avenue E. and Riverside Street;

• Westbound lane and shoulder closure along Snow Road, between Dole Court and Highway 99.

