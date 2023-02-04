High schoolers help Harding Elementary students connect with seniors

Marilyn Perrin parked her wheelchair near a corner of a community room at the Ivy Park at Seven Oaks assisted living community.
She held up a handwritten letter from Ryan, a sixth-grade student at Harding Elementary, and she smiled for photos Saturday afternoon.
Perrin said she was happy to be a part of a special project — Lovin’ Letters — that connects Harding Elementary students to the senior community at Ivy Park as pen pals. Nine high school students from Bakersfield produced the project that bonded the two generations as part of the Ford Dream Builders Leadership program.
Perrin said Saturday was a great day because of the letters.
“Kids are fun,” she said. “Because they are excited every day.”
Ryan and his classmates did not attend the event at Ivy Park. The community room was packed and busy with just the nine high school students and the seniors.
“Dear Marilyn,” Ryan wrote in the letter. “I’m so excited to have a new pen pal.”
Ryan also wrote that his favorite animal is a monkey and he asked Perrin what she liked as a child.
Alberto Olvera, a South High senior, read the letter to Perrin, who was excited to respond. Joshua Braun, a Garces Memorial senior, wrote what Perrin wanted in the letter.
Perrin, originally from Junction City, Ore., included in her letter that she grew up with four siblings because Ryan asked about her family.
“It was really eye-opening,” Olvera said. “Just seeing how (the seniors) got the information. It looked like they were reminded about the past days for them. All the experiences they used to have. It started getting them thinking and just wanting to write back to the kids. It was really sweet to see the information go through them.”
The Ford Dream Builders Leadership program, as part of the Jim Burke Education Foundation, selects high school students each year to develop community service projects.
Brady Suburu, a Stockdale senior, helped greatly with the project as he connected Team Lovin’ Letters with his mother, Adrienne, the teacher of the sixth-grade class that wrote the letters at Harding Elementary.
About a month ago, Team Lovin’ Letters spoke to the sixth-graders and taught the students how to write letters. They also created a painted project as a gift to the seniors. Each student wrote his or her name and included thumbprints in the shape of hearts.
“I really learned the importance of just connecting the youth with the elderly,” Suburu said. “I learned how important it is to have that connection to learn what it used to be like and what it’s going to be like.”
Adrienne Suburu said the majority of her sixth-grade students had never written a letter and they had never heard of a pen pal.
Dylan White, a Frontier senior, formed a friendship with Lonnie Rhoten, who was a U.S. Marine and enjoys writing poetry. Rhoten read some of his poems to White, including "Too Late," which was mainly about some of his thoughts he wanted to tell his late wife before she passed.
“(The poems) are very emotional for him,” White said. “It was great just to sit there and listen to him.”
Rhoten said he probably would not respond to his new pen pal with a poem because he usually only writes about people he personally meets.
In addition to delivering handwritten letters and gifts, Team Lovin’ Letters also played bingo with the seniors.
“I’m really glad I get to be a part of this program,” said Esmeralda Morales, a Bakersfield High senior. “Just helping out with the project is great because it’s really important to me to have a connection with the community and especially with the older generations who may not get to have as much communication and people to talk to them.”
Liberty seniors Hannah Anderson and Isabella Hawatmeh, Highland’s Jocelyn Barrison and Bakersfield’s Charles Stump were also on Team Lovin’ Letters.