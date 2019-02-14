Eighth-graders from Lakeside School learned more about energy science on Thursday.
The Independence High School Energy and Utilities Career Academy hosted about 160 students from the school for an Energy Science and Career Fair, where the students participated in hands-on activities highlighting the principles and concepts behind energy science.
The event included an energy carnival featuring science-focused games. The oldest students also attended a career fair that exposed them to jobs in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.