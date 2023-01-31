 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school students produce STEM fair for foster, underserved youth

Team Growing the Genius Generation, one of four teams within the Ford Dream Builders Leadership program for high school students, is making sure to live up to its name with its project to benefit the Bakersfield community.

The team made up of eight students saw its project grow over the past four months. What started out as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics Fair for foster youth of the Bakersfield Angels has expanded.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases