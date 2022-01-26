High school seniors share lessons from the court at the Boys & Girls Club

High school students from across the county led children in a basketball clinic at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County on Wednesday.
The project, called Kickin it With the Kids, is the brainchild of nine seniors who are part of the Ford Dream Builders program.
The group has been leading children at the club's Armstrong Youth Center in the fundamentals of three different sports: volleyball, basketball and coming soon, soccer.
South High student Anastacia Briviesca said that her team wanted to reconnect students to sports after so much was closed during the pandemic. The goal is not just for the younger kids to learn athletic skills but life skills, like leadership and sportsmanship.
Seniors from Liberty High School's basketball team were leaders in teaching children of all ages techniques in dribbling, passing and shooting. But they also led students in a short lesson on the importance of teamwork. Anyone exhibiting the value of the day would earn a medal.
One of those basketball players, Garrett Guinn, told students that getting used to working with other people in groups in new situations is an important life skill that will prepare them for school and work. And they could practice teamwork out on the court.
Guinn was excited by what he saw both in their basketball technique and team-building.
"These kids are loving it, they're definitely improving," he said. "I've seen so much growth in these kids. They're talking to each other and having a great time."
The children at the Boys & Girls Club are the beneficiaries of this project. But one goal of the Ford Dream Builders program is to teach high school seniors leadership skills while they complete service projects.
Adviser Cheri Ezell said she prefers to allow students to manage problems themselves as much as she can. They, too, are learning life skills by leading projects like Kickin it With the Kids.
"It's fun to watch them learn what it means to serve," Ezell said.
The Ford Dream Builders program has expanded to four teams, according to director Katie Werdel. Team Aera led this project, but the seniors on Team Dignity Health will be hosting their project on Saturday.
Unplug and Unlock, a technology-free field day, is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. to noon at Yokuts Park, where the team will be encouraging young people to get off their devices and participate in a scavenger hunt, crafting and checking out a bookmobile from the Kern County Library.