Some deserving Bakersfield family will have a new home in no time.
In a made-for-TV effort scheduled to be broadcast nationwide sometime next year, hundreds if not thousands of local volunteers using donated materials will work with Bakersfield homebuilder John Balfanz Homes Inc. to construct a house from the ground up during a four-day period later this summer.
It remains a mystery who will be selected to own the home. People involved say the effort's organizers — producers of the HGTV show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — may still be reviewing applications from would-be homeowners.
"The family gets surprised on the first day," which is Aug. 22, said project manager and estimator Jacob Balfanz, whose company is the same homebuilder behind Bakersfield's annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Each episode of the reality-TV show, described by one entertainment news service as a "feel-good/tearjerker" series, focuses on a family in need of a home. It then takes viewers through the homebuilding process, showing the many volunteers involved in making the family's dream come true.
Formerly aired by ABC, the show was canceled after nine seasons in 2012. It was recently revived by HGTV, the cable-TV network known for its focus on home remodels, repairs and families looking to buy in an exotic location.
Balfanz Homes was tapped partly because of its experience with the St. Jude project. Fresno homebuilder De Young Properties was familiar with the Bakersfield company's work and gave the show's producer Balfanz's name.
"We were automatically like, yeah, sounds great!" said Balfanz, who added the project has already been a lot of work as the homebuilder works out contracts with subcontractors and materials suppliers expected to donate whatever it takes to get the home built.
There should be plenty of opportunities for people to get involved, even if they have no homebuilding experience. The project will require the work of people who can seat and feed work crews, as well as produce signage, among other necessary chores.
"We need a lot of community involvement for this project," said Balfanz's public relations partner, Vali Nemetz.
"It's more than even just the home," she added. "We're talking about permit fees we're asking the city and the county to waive. … lt's a big ask, for sure."
A fundraising effort intended to provide a financial cushion for the new homeowners has begun. Balfanz said organizers are hitting up local sponsors and donors who will be invited to view the entire effort from a premium vantage point in front of the work site.
He has been asked not to share a number of details, including how big the home is, what it will look like and where it'll be built.
But he was confident in saying this much: "It should all be worth it. We're super-excited."
