Universities across the country are reporting near-record enrollment in journalism programs, a trend that parallels the surge of interest in the post-Watergate 1970s.
That enthusiasm has filtered down to the high school level, too. Take Ridgeview High School, where interest in news media careers is strong among students.
In the three years Kristen Hunter-Flores has run the Ridgeview journalism program, student participation has nearly doubled, jumping from about a dozen to 20.
To help capitalize on that interest, the school will hold its first Journalism Day in more than a decade Friday.
Local journalists, including The Californian's Mark Nessia, will speak to students from seven Kern County schools — those with journalism programs. They'll talk about career paths available to students and how to enter the profession.
“I noticed that a lot of the kids have a passion for journalism but don't know all the things they could do in the industry,” Hunter-Flores said. “I want them to see that there’s a lot of career options when it comes to journalism. You don’t just have to work for a newspaper.”
Hunter-Flores remembers participating in the journalism program at East High. Back then, Journalism Day was an annual affair.
“It made me want to get into the field,” she said. “I thought, I need to bring it back so today’s kids can experience the same things I did.”
Journalism Day went away when local high schools started shedding their programs. Back then, Hunter-Flores said, nine schools in Bakersfield alone taught journalism; now the entire county doesn't have that many.
"The district wanted to move in a different direction and use that funding for other things,” she said.
And that, Hunter-Flores said, suppressed student interest in the career. Interest has rebounded, she said, perhaps due to students' exposure to news through multiple platforms, including social media.
“Once these kids get into the program, they see the joy of it,” she said. “What motivates the kids is when they get to see their names in print. Their peers see it and they tell them they’ve done a good job. I think it’s that acknowledgement they get that motivates them.”
Ridgeview j-students write stories, take photos, design pages and more. The school newspaper, called Pack News, comes out five times a year.
Students who aren’t really interested in pursuing a journalism career, Hunter-Flores said, still benefit because the class reinforces useful life skills.
“It’s giving them all kinds of tools they can use in the real world,” she said. “They’re getting writing skills, speaking and communication skills. These are things they can apply to any career.”
Abbigail Kobac, a senior staff writer for the student newspaper, said she didn’t consider journalism until a counselor suggested she try it, given her love of writing.
“I like it a lot. It’s taught me how to communicate more, how to talk to people,” she said. “I’m not very outgoing, so it was difficult at first.”
Kobac enjoyed working with classmates and telling interesting stories about her school, she said.
“In journalism, you get to hear everyone’s stories,” she said. “I like hearing people’s perspectives and putting that into writing.”
Kobac is confident newspapers aren't going away, she said.
“We’re going to need (to read the) news no matter what,” she said. “I think it will just be more advanced technology-wise. It’s becoming more digital.”
Juan Sarmiento, editor-in-chief of Pack News, enjoys the feeling of having a newspaper in his hands, he said. But, like Kobac, he believes newspapers will eventually be almost exclusively digital products.
Sarmiento said he’s excited to hear from journalists already working in the field.
“I’d like to hear how they did it, what their experiences were, so I can make my choices in what I want to do for a career,” he said.
If all goes well, Hunter-Flores said, the event will inspire more students to pursue careers in journalism.
And attention Kern High School District administration: She said she sees significant student interest in journalism.
“I’m hoping that once the district sees that this is a success and that kids are learning and benefiting from it, they will dedicate more money in the budget for journalism programs,” she said.
