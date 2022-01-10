'He's a big teddy bear': Local business gives donations Monday to injured Delano K-9

The drive to the veterinary hospital after K-9 Axel was shot on New Year’s Day, said Delano Police Officer Jesus Murguia, felt like the longest 30-minute trip of his life.
His normally active K-9 unit remained quiet, added Murguia, Axel's handler.
“It honestly felt like one of your kids got hurt,” said the officer, who has worked with Axel since the dog was about 18 months old. Murguia said he often spends more time with Axel than his own family.
Axel, 5, survived the shooting and received donations Monday collected by Cornerstone Bakery. The bakery's owner, Jennifer Mebane, said she wanted to channel the community’s giving spirit and created an avenue for people to help. She started a campaign days after the incident with Lisa Marie, the administrator of the popular Facebook group Giving Back to the Badge.
Residents dropped off piles of treats, chew toys, dog beds, gift cards and get-well-soon cards at her bakery. A fifth grade class at Valle Verde Elementary also signed a giant poster for the canine.
“It’s absolutely amazing and heartwarming to see the community come together and support our K-9 and officer’s family,” said Mebane, who also coordinated the donations for slain Bakersfield Police Department K-9 Jango, a K-9 unit fatally shot in the line of duty April 27.
Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said K-9 units become officers alongside their handlers, and he was touched by the community's gesture.
Upon receiving the generosity Monday, a stitched-up Axel pounced on a light-up chew toy and started playing with it, Mebane said.
“(He was) having the best time,” she added. “I could just see the smile on his face.”
Axel’s personality shines through as a sweet dog who loves unconditionally, Murguia said.
“He’s a big teddy bear,” the officer added.
Murguia said Axel enjoys his work and the German shepherd bounds to his patrol car, believing it’s time for duty. Axel will have follow-up appointments to determine if he can return to the department, his handler added. If Axel cannot resume his previous position, the officer said his dog served the community as best he could.
Axel was shot at twice by a suspect refusing to leave his car in McFarland, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office field case reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. Eduardo Figueroa, 38, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on 12 charges in connection with that incident.