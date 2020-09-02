Editor's note: This was part of a story that originally published Dec. 7, 2006.
Ruth Boone was a dancer with movie star looks when the war came to America's doorstep. She performed in shows for the USO, and — like Rosie the Riveter — she worked in a plant in Taft constructing bulkheads for B-17 "Flying Fortress" bombers.
Carl Boone was a big band jazz trumpeter and soldier who survived Pearl Harbor. But the experience changed him.
"He hardly played after that," Mrs. Boone said 65 years after the attack.
Love was hurried for many during the war years. Young men didn't know if they would live to see 25 and women couldn't be certain they would ever see their sweethearts again.
"I didn't really know the man when I married him," Ruth Boone recalled. "Then he went off again to war. That's the way it was in those days."
But it didn't seem to matter. The marriage lasted 60 years.
In 1999, Carl suffered a severe stroke that left him disabled. But Ruth refused to give up on him.
"I had to feed him through a stomach tube," she says. "I was his only caregiver."
She cared for him for years — until his death in 2004. Though he could no longer speak clearly, Ruth understood him, and in some ways, they shared some of the most intimate moments of their marriage during those final years.
"It was a hard time, but it was also a happy time," she says. "We laughed more then than we ever did before."
Even at 84 and living in Delano, Boone was not done with life. She bought a convertible -- Carl had always said they were unsafe -- and was planning a trip to China when we spoke with her in 2006.
"This will be the first time I've gone on a really big trip without my husband," she told a reporter.
We hope it turned out to be the trip of a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.