The 10th annual Heroes and Helmets that benefits Make-A-Wish foundation will be held on Friday. The event is put on to create life-changing wishes for the children of Kern County, according to a news release.
The donation drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside of the KGET-TV studios located at 2120 L St. City and county firefighters will be present to receive donations, according to the press release.
A $10 drive-through or walk-up lunch will available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The lunch includes a deep pit sandwich, chips, cookies, and water, according to the release.
Additional donation locations will be at the following intersections:
- Kern County firefighters will be at the intersection of Olive and Knudsen drives.
- Bakersfield firefighters will be at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway.
In 2018, Make-A-Wish granted 58 wishes in Kern County. This year there are currently 60 children waiting for their wish to come true. For every wish granted, another child is put on the list, according to the release.
