Here's who is running for office in Kern County

This year, Kern County residents will get a say in who holds a variety of important offices. As the deadline for filing has passed, the candidate pool is set for the June 7 gubernatorial primary.
This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection after handily beating back a recall attempt in September 2021. The offices of district attorney and sheriff will also be up for election this year, along with some county supervisors and state and federal lawmakers.
Candidates who receive more than 50 percent of the vote in June will win their office outright. But if no one receives a majority, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November midterm election.
The Kern County Elections Division has released the full list of candidates who filed to run for office. The list remains unofficial and several candidates have qualifications that need to be approved by the County Counsel’s Office before their names can be placed on the ballot.
The Secretary of State will release the official candidate list on March 31.
Below is a sneak peek at some of the biggest local races that will appear on the ballot.
20th Congressional District
Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is seeking his ninth term in office, in an election that could set him up to become Speaker of the House if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives after November. The powerful role, which is just after the vice president in the line of succession, is now held by Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco.
But he must once again secure his seat in Congress, if he hopes to keep his dreams of the speakership alive.
Three other candidates have filed to face off against him in June.
Fairfax Elementary teacher Marisa Wood, a Democrat, is hoping to appeal to struggling families and small businesses she says McCarthy has ignored during his time in office.
Two other candidates, retired accountant James McAuley and engineer and economist James Davis — who is listed as James “The Deviant” Davis on filing papers — do not have their party affiliation listed on the candidate list provided by the Kern Elections Division.
22nd Congressional District
David Valadao, R-Hanford, will once again try to hold onto his seat in his Democrat-leaning district. He will face off against Democrat Rudy Salas, who currently serves in the state Assembly.
The race is expected to be a showdown between Salas and Valadao, with both Republicans and Democrats pushing to represent the area.
Other candidates include Fresno businessman Chris Mathys, Hanford salon owner Adam Medeiros, Elvin Alexander Valenzuela, Libertarian Adam R. Holt and William Sheldon Cahill.
23rd Congressional District
The 23rd Congressional District is almost completely in San Bernardino County, but some areas of far eastern Kern are included in the district.
Candidates who filed to run for the office in Kern County include Ben Dewell and James Davis.
Candidates who filed to run in San Bernardino County include incumbent Jay Obernolte, along with Democrats Derek Marshall and Blanca Gomez.
12th State Senate District
Redistricting has prompted state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to switch from the 16th Senate District to the 12th. She is seeking a second term in office after serving a stint in the state Assembly. The conservative senator was elected by fellow Republican state senators to serve as minority leader in 2019 before she was replaced in the role in 2021.
Tulare County Democrat Susanne Gundy has filed to run against Grove in the primary election.
16th State Senate District
A battle between Democratic heavyweights will take place in the newly formed district’s first election. Redistricting altered the political boundaries drastically for this Central Valley district that spans Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, had to list a Bakersfield address to qualify for the seat. She currently represents Senate District 14, but decided to switch her district when faced with confronting fellow Democrat incumbent Anna Caballero, D-Salinas.
Hurtado will face off against former state Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, who had announced her intention to run for the 16th District before Hurtado had entered.
Other candidates include Pastor Gregory Tatum, Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio and Porterville Republican David Shepard.
32nd State Assembly District
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, is running unopposed for a fourth term.
35th State Assembly District
Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez hopes to make the jump to the state Assembly in the June primary. She has been elected to three terms as a supervisor, which have often been spent facing off against four conservative fellow members of the board.
Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains is running as a Democrat against Perez. She has said she is running primarily to improve the state's health care system.
2nd Supervisorial District
Supervisor Zack Scrivner is attempting to run for a fourth term in office this year. He represents southeast Kern County and currently serves as the chairman of the board.
He will face off against former Tehachapi Police Officer Pete Graff and Rosamond small-business owner Kelly Carden.
3rd Supervisorial District
One of the few Kern County races without an incumbent, the race will determine who fills the seat of retiring Supervisor Mike Maggard.
Former nonprofit director Louis Gill, who ran the Bakersfield Homeless Center for many years, has declared his candidacy for Maggard’s seat.
Maggard’s Chief of Staff Jeff Flores, who is also a Kern High School District trustee, is seeking to take his boss’s seat.
Retired California Highway Patrol Cmdr. Brian Smith fills out the list of candidates vying for the 3rd Supervisorial District.
Assessor-Recorder
Assistant Assessor Laura Avila is taking on Chief Appraiser Todd Reeves.
Auditor-Controller, County Clerk
Assistant Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza will face off against businessman Mark McKenzie.
District Attorney
Incumbent Cynthia Zimmer is running unopposed.
Sheriff-Coroner
Sheriff Donny Youngblood is running unopposed.
Treasurer-Tax Collector
Incumbent Jordan Kaufman is running unopposed.
County Superintendent of Schools
Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow is running unopposed.
Judges
The following judges are running for office in 2022. Except when noted, the judges are running unopposed.
Superior Court Judge Wendy Avila
Incumbent Bernard Barmann
Superior Court Judge J. Eric Bradshaw
Incumbent John Brownlee
Superior Court Judge Marcos Camacho
Deputy District Attorney Michael Caves
Superior Court Judge Judith Dulcich
Superior Court Judge Kenneth Green
Superior Court Judge Andrew Kendall
Civil Attorney T. Mark Smith
Incumbent Raymonda Burnham Marquez
Superior Court Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles
Superior Court Judge Lisa Pacione
Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez
Superior Court Judge Bryan Stainfield
Superior Court Judge Jason Webster
Superior Court Judge David Wolf
Incumbent Ralph Wyatt is running against Deputy District Attorney William Schlaerth.
Incumbent David Zulfa