'Here we are 40 years later': CALM celebrates landmark birthday

The California Living Museum celebrated its 40th birthday Saturday and Sunday with its annual Birthday Bash.
CALM opened in 1983, three years after it was first established as a nonprofit.
It all started with Mike Hopkins, then a schoolteacher, who was inspired by his time studying wildlife in India and formed his dream of CALM.
“He had a dream and people thought it wouldn’t happen but here we are 40 years later,” Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Chief of Staff Steve Sanders said.
CALM has become a tradition for many. The zoo is a safe, educational place for families to visit and bring their children. It's a destination for locals and people all over the world, dedicated to showcasing California’s native species.
“People that came as kids are bringing their kids and to me that's what this birthday means,” Sanders said. “Celebrating a vision and seeing that come to reality.”
Kathryn Hart, a former student of Hopkins, visited CALM as a child and now brings her granddaughter, 7-year-old Ila Hart-Wells, on a regular basis.
“We wanted to be here to support CALM, because it’s a local place to come that gives a place for these animals, who can't go back into the wild, to live their better days,” Hart said.
Hart-Wells, who has been visiting CALM since she was about 6 months old, said, “I love coming here.”
On Sunday, bears received special birthday cakes and a mountain lion, deer and bobcats scooped up special treats, too.
CALM first opened with about 100 animals, including ducks and geese in a lake, goats and other animals in a petting zoo, birds, coyote, bobcats, Sophie the donkey and, later, Whisker the mountain lion. Since then the zoo has grown to include raccoons, American badgers, California condors, jellyfish and other sea life in its California Coast Room.
It continues to grow as the community grows and thrives off public support.
Said Hopkins, “Volunteers and the support of people, that’s what made the dream happen.”
Vada Hepner can be reached at 661-395-7393.
