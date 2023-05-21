 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Here we are 40 years later': CALM celebrates landmark birthday

The California Living Museum celebrated its 40th birthday Saturday and Sunday with its annual Birthday Bash.

CALM opened in 1983, three years after it was first established as a nonprofit.

Vada Hepner can be reached at 661-395-7393.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Collections